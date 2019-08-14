Jammu: Ahead of Independence Day anniversary celebrations, the Army and BSF have been put on high alert to step up vigil along Indo-Pak border, officials said here Wednesday.

In Jammu region, police has also been put on high degree of vigilance in most of the districts amid intensification of frisking and checking in Jammu city, they said.

This is the first Independence Day after the abrogation of the special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and reorganisation of the state into two Union Territories.

“Army is on alert along the Line of Control (LoC) in view of the Independence Day and increased movement across LoC,” an official informed. “Similarly, the BSF is keeping close watch and tight vigilance along International Border (IB), mostly in sensitive areas,” he added.

Police in Jammu have sought cooperation from the general public for a secure and successful celebration of the Independence Day, urging them to immediately report any suspicious person or object.

The people have been advised to not carry arms and ammunition, sharp-edged weapons, hand bags, polythene bags, transistors, hand fire extinguishers, stop watch, any kind of powder, inflammable material like cigarettes, match boxes, lighter, cameras and alike objectionable items, an advisory from the state police department said.

People have also been advised to cooperate with security personnel and not hesitate in disclosing their identity if requested.

District administrations have been constantly reviewing the security situation since the government scrapped Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, August 5.

Railway Police conducted sanitation operation at railway stations in Udhampur, Katra, Jammu and Kathua and also along the tracks with sniffer dogs and metal detectors, officials informed.

PTI