New Delhi: The Centre has formed a one-member committee to inquire into matters relating to the procurement of services for the on-screen marking system by the CBSE.

The committee will be chaired by S Radha Chauhan, Chairperson, Capacity Building Commission, a memorandum issued by the Cabinet Secretariat said Tuesday.

Chauhan has been empowered to obtain the assistance of officials from other departments, as required, while the Capacity Building Commission will provide secretarial assistance to the panel.

The committee will submit its report to the Department of Personnel and Training within one month.

The memorandum addressed to Chauhan was shared with the Department of School Education and Literacy, and the Department of Personnel and Training.

The move comes amid students and parents raising concerns over the implementation of the on-screen marking (OSM) system in CBSE’s board examinations.

The board has faced criticism over technical glitches, payment failures and delays in its verification and re-evaluation process, prom