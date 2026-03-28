Bhubaneswar: Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, who is on a three-day visit to Odisha, called on Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati Friday evening.

The Governor and General Dwivedi together visited Atal Van, an ecological park on the Lok Bhavan premises.

Sharing pictures of their interaction on X, Kambhampati said, “General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff, called on me at Lok Bhavan today.

I congratulated him and the Indian Army on the successful execution of Operation Sindoor, which reflects their unwavering dedication and exemplary service to the nation.”

The Governor said he visited Atal Van on the Lok Bhavan premises along with General Dwivedi.

Dedicated to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the space brings together nature and national pride in a meaningful way, he wrote.

“The T-55 battle tank installed at the Atal Van stands as a proud symbol of the Indian Army’s role in the 1971 war and the courage of our brave soldiers,” he said.

After arriving here this afternoon, General Dwivedi visited the 20th Infantry Battalion (TA) in the City, where he will spend the night.