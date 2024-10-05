Islamabad/Lahore: Tense situation prevailed in Islamabad amid army deployment when supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan made it to D-Chowk in the heart of the capital to register a symbolic victory.

In Islamabad and Lahore, there were clashes between Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters and policemen.

In Lahore, the party workers tried to march towards Minar-e-Pakistan ground calling it a “do or die” situation.

Through the day, police prevented the PTI workers and supporters from reaching the D-Chowk in Islamabad lobbing tear gas shells, but rain and change of wind direction that blew smoke towards the policemen helped protesters reach the venue later in the evening.

However, around 9 pm, it was not clear if the protestors would stay on or leave the place. Law enforcement troops returned to D-Chowk after the rain stopped.

Khan has been incarcerated at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail for more than a year. Upon his call for the rally, the PTI is demanding Khan’s release, independence of the judiciary, and protesting rising inflation.

In Lahore, party’s Punjab acting president Hammad Azhar said the party planned to celebrate Khan’s birthday on Saturday and pass a resolution for “Haqeeqi Azadi” (real freedom) at the Minar-e-Pakistan ground.

The Punjab government has so far picked up over 700 PTI workers in Lahore and elsewhere over two days, party claimed.

Earlier in the day, Khan posted a long message on X and urged his followers to reach the D-Chowk in Islamabad for protests and those from Punjab to joint at Lahore.

“I am so proud of all our people. Thank you for keeping the faith. You showed unfaltering resilience and courage as you came out yesterday & overcame unbelievable obstacles to keep marching forward towards D-Chowk,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court on Saturday directed the Pakistan government to stop any unlawful protest in the capital during the SCO summit duration and allocate a designated place to Khan’s party for demonstration.

Life in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Lahore was paralysed for the second consecutive day with mobile network services suspended and major roads and entry points blocked as part of arrangements to maintain law and order situation.

On Saturday, amid rising tensions, authorities called in the Army here and at Lahore to prevent protest rallies by Khan’s supporters.

The army would remain in Islamabad from October 5-17 to maintain law and order for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, officials said.

Pakistan is hosting the SCO summit on October 15-16.

The army deployment in Islamabad came as PTI supporters led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur were moving ahead to reach the D-Chowk in the national capital to hold the protest.

Gandapur, who was prevented from reaching Islamabad on Friday, did reach near the capital on Saturday, then left the caravan and reached the venue with a few vehicles.

Amid conflicting reports about Gundapur’s whereabouts, Muhammad Ali Saif, advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information, told the Geo News, “From D-Chowk, he left for the KP House, where he had lunch and met some party leaders.

“Then Rangers personnel came and the CM House was circled and all communication with him was lost which has not been established as yet,” he said, adding, it is also not clear if he is still in the KP House or shifted to another place; if he has been formally arrested or just taken into custody.

However, there was no official confirmation of Gandapur’s arrest.

Khan, the 72-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician had refused to postpone the protest despite calls by the government.

In the run up to the rally and especially since Friday, the authorities have been taking strict measures to stop PTI supporters from entering Islamabad or making it to the D-Chowk.

All highways leading to the city remained blocked and pillion riding banned.

The authorities also imposed prohibitory orders, banning public gatherings, political assemblies, and demonstrations in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to outlaw any political assembly or protest. The Metro bus services linking the twin cities were also suspended.

Police and paramilitary Rangers were deployed everywhere to stop the protestors.

Meanwhile, the authorities on Saturday cut off Lahore from the rest of the country to stop PTI supporters from holding a rally at the historic Minar-e-Pakistan.

The provincial government called in the Pakistan Army to maintain the law and order situation in Punjab province too, especially in its capital Lahore. Hundreds of containers were placed in different parts of the city and also at all entry and exit points.

A curfew-like situation existed around Minar-e-Pakistan, which is also closed for general public for an indefinite period.

Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar told a press conference in Lahore that he would not tolerate PTI’s “anti-Pakistan” protest. He said the PTI want to sabotage the SCO summit, which the government will not allow.

