Bengaluru: The Adani Defence and Aerospace stalls at the ongoing Aero India 2025 found itself in the spotlight on Wednesday as Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and Navy Chief Admiral D.K. Tripathi paid a visit and got first-hand information on the futuristic state-of-the-art weaponry on display.

General Upendra Dwivedi and Fleet Chief Admiral D.K. Tripathi were briefed by Adani Defence & Aerospace CEO Ashish Rajvanshi about the weaponry on display and also about the firm’s thrust on developing futuristic technology.

Notably, the Adani Defence and Aerospace stall, showcasing futuristic technology, is one of the main attractions at Asia’s largest five-day air show titled ‘Aero India 2025’, currently underway in Bengaluru.

Focussing on cutting-edge technology, the stall features state-of-the-art weaponry. The highlight of the display is the ‘Vehicle-Mounted Counter-Drone System’, developed in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The stall gives a peek into futuristic weaponry across four layers of defence, covering protection, detection, neutralisation, and the use of artificial intelligence in safeguarding national borders.

Ashish Raghuvanshi, CEO of Adani Defence and Aerospace, speaking to IANS, said: “All the capabilities we are working on are on display at the exhibition. From drones to small arms, ammunition, missiles, surface-guided missiles, and most importantly, artificial intelligence and advanced machinery, Adani Group has been working closely with the defence department.”

He further stated: “Today, every flying object is a threat. We are developing nano to mini to micro drones, which will deter and neutralise these flying threats. We are focusing on developing critical capabilities, including electronic warfare.”

The last time, the Army chief’s participation in Aero Show made news was when he took a sortie along with Air Force chief A.P. Singh on Tejas fighter aircraft, before the beginning of the mega event.

The two chiefs of the Armed Forces flew for about 45 minutes in the homegrown Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, with the Army chief taking the pilot seat while the latter gave company as co-pilot.

