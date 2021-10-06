Srinagar: An Indian Army officer and soldier were injured in a road accident in J&K’s Anantnag district Wednesday, police said.

Police said a Casper vehicle of 19 Rashtriya Rifles fell into a gorge in Upper Hallan village of Verinag in Anantnag, injuring two.

“Both injured soldiers were evacuated to government medical college Anantnag for treatment while the damaged vehicle is being retrieved,

“The injured were identified as Major Chetan Prajapati and Lance Naik Prashar Ravi,” a police officer said.

IANS