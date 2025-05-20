Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police has revoked the suspension order of four out of five personnel, who faced disciplinary action in September last year in connection with the alleged torture of an Army officer and “sexual assault” of his fiancée, an official notification said Tuesday.

The alleged incident had taken place September 15, 2024 when the Army officer and his fiancee went to Bharatpur Police Station in Bhubaneswar to lodge a complaint of road rage.

Bharatpur Police Station inspector-in-charge Dinakrushna Mishra, however, will continue to remain suspended, the order issued by DGP Y B Khurania Monday night said.

The suspension orders of a sub-inspector, two assistant sub-inspectors and a constable have been withdrawn, it stated.

The Odisha government had earlier ordered a judicial inquiry and a crime branch investigation into the allegations.

The Judicial Commission headed by retired Orissa High Court judge Justice Chittaranjan Dash had submitted a 282-page probe report to the state’s Home Department in March.

PTI