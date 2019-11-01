Los Angeles: Veteran actor-turned politician Arnold Schwarzenegger has said that he is glad his daughter, author Katherine Schwarzenegger married a ‘great guy and kind man’ like Chris Pratt.

Actor Chris Pratt, 40, and Katherine Schwarzenegger, 29, tied the knot in June after dating for a year.

“I’m really happy that he (Chris Pratt) is such a great guy. Not only a very talented guy and a great actor and a great star and all this stuff, but a really kind man and kind to my daughter, which is the most important thing for me,” Schwarzenegger told Jimmy Kimmel on the latter’s late night show, Thursday.

The 72-year-old Arnold Schwarzenegger said he was ‘blown away’ when his daughter told him she was dating the Guardians of the Galaxy star and quipped why she had to be ‘so competitive’.

“I mean, ‘do you have to have a guy that is taller than me, that is bigger than me, that is doing bigger movies than me, all this kind of stuff that makes more money than me? What is going on here?” said Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“I think it was really wild to all of a sudden have this guy in the family,” the Terminator: Dark Fate actor added.

Pratt was previously married to actor Anna Faris, with whom he shares seven-year-old son, Jack. They split in 2017 after nine years of marriage.

PTI