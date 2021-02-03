New Delhi: The arrest of some senior citizens by the Delhi police over the violence that occurred January 26 in the national capital has left many surprised. Delhi police have so far arrested 122 people for being involved in acts of violence during the tractor rally. Among them are six senior citizens. The oldest among them is 80-year-old Gurmukh Singh belonging to Samaspur village in Punjab. Others who have been arrested are Jit Singh (70), Joginder Singh (63), Dharampal (63) and two others from Haryana, both over 60 years. However, it is the arrest of Gurmukh Singh that has sparked off a national debate.

Gurmukh Singh is a former Subedar of the Indian Army. He retired from the Armed Forces more than three decades back and since then has been involved in agriculture farming. Gurmukh owns close to an acre of land in his village which is enough for him to lead a comfortable life. His eldest son lives with his family in Italy while youngest son, Kulbir stays with him.

Gurmukh was released by the police shortly after his arrest. However, his family members and other residents of his village cannot believe he can be involved in acts of violence. The Panchayat chief of Samaspur village rubbished all allegations of violence against Gurmukh. “He is a very religious and devout man. He goes to the Gurdwara twice daily and leads a very disciplined life. Can anyone who is 80 years old be involved in violence,” shot back Panchayat chief Harpinder Singh.

A resolution was passed in Samaspur village after Gurmukh was arrested. It said that one member of every family of Samaspur village will have to visit the Singhu border protest site at least once. It is the place where Gurmukh is currently residing. “This is being done to show solidarity for Gurmukh,” said Panchayat member Harman Singh. “Also we would request him to return home as he is old,” he added.

Chances of Gurmukh leaving the protest site appear remote. The moment, Gurmukh was released from the Mukherjee Nagar police station here he went back to the protest venue. He is adamant that he won’t leave the protest venue till the farm laws are repealed. Come what may.