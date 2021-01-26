New Delhi: In the wake of farmers’ tractor rally turning violent, the Centre decided Tuesday to deploy additional paramilitary troops in Delhi. The increase in paramilitary troops is being done to restore peace and maintain law and order, officials of the Home Ministry said. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. It was attended by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava among others.

Additional paramilitary troops will be brought in for deployment in sensitive places in Delhi, a home ministry official said. The exact number of additional troops was not known immediately. However, officials suggested that it could be around 1,500 to 2,000 personnel (about 15 to 20 companies). Around 4,500 paramilitary personnel were already deployed for law and order duties before the Republic Day.

Earlier in the day, the Home Ministry decided to temporarily suspend internet services. The suspension was done in parts of Delhi like Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk and Nangloi and their adjoining areas for 12 hours from Tuesday noon. It will continue till midnight.

Rapid Action Force personnel have also been repositioned in the national capital. Vigil has also been intensified in view of the evolving situation.

Earlier, the union home secretary briefed the home minister about the situation in Delhi where the farmers’ tractor rally against the agri laws turned violent, the official said.