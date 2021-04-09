Mumbai: Actor Arshad Warsi Friday got vaccinated for Covid-19 prevention at a hospital in Vile Parle and shared the news on social media.

Posting photographs on Twitter and Instagram, the 52-year-old actor wrote: “Vaccine lagao immunity badhao…And it is done… more vaccinated people, equals to less coronavirus.”

Arshad will next be seen alongside Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon in the upcoming film “Bachchan Pandey”.

In the Farhad Samji directorial, Akshay plays a gangster who aspires to be an actor while Arshad plays his friend. Kriti will essay the role of a journalist who wishes to be a director.

Arshad’s Bachchan Pandey co-star Akshay Kumar is currently hospitalised with Covid.

Akshay had shared the news with a social media post Monday.”I am doing fine, but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home soon,” Akshay wrote.