BHUBANESWAR: Painting her thoughts on canvases since childhood, Sai Kalyani is known and adored by the art fraternity of the city for carving realistic paintings. In an ongoing exhibition at Modern Art Gallery here, she has come up with an array of works depicting struggles associated with women.

“Women in the society are often subjected to struggles in their everyday life. However, they continue to go ahead without any complaints. I have tried my best to depict some of these struggles and emotions of women on my canvas,” she said.

Working extensively on acrylic paintings, Kalyani has worked on several paintings for public portrayal. In her latest exhibition, she has put forth 23 of those for public display.

Many of them include pictures of women, tribal women, paintings depicting relationship of a child with its mother, Buddhist disciplines and gods among portraits.

Besides plying her trade, she has also taken some time out to guide the next generation. “I have used a small room of my house as a gallery. While I paint and display my paintings in the area, I also train some budding artists according my capacity.”

She gives credit to her success to her father who had been an artist himself and gave all support to her to become self dependent. Her mother and husband also support her in the artistic journey.