Bhubaneswar: Senior IPS officer Arun Bothra took charge as the chief executive officer (CEO) of central electricity supply utility (Cesu) of Odisha here Tuesday.

Soon after assuming office, the 1996-batch IPS officer held a meeting with senior Cesu officials and stressed on providing quality service to the electricity consumers, ensuring expeditious redressal of consumers’ complaints and overall development of the discom.

Bothra called for a collective participation of the stakeholders so as to benefit the electricity consumers as well as Cesu.