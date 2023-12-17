Mumbai: Actor Arun Govil, who is best known for his portrayal of Lord Ram in the iconic show ‘Ramayan’, will be now seen in the movie ’695’. He has called it a celebration of cultural heritage and triumph of faith.

Directed by Rajneesh Berry, produced by Shadani Films, ‘695’ is a 500-year saga that chronicles the relentless struggle and sacrifice for the construction of the historic Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Expressing his excitement about bringing back the story of Lord Rama and the Ram Mandir, Arun stated: “It’s an honour to revisit the timeless narrative that holds a special place in the hearts of millions. ‘695‘ is not just a film; it’s a celebration of our cultural heritage and the triumph of faith.”

Producer Shyam Chawla, the driving force behind ‘695‘, aims to resonate with every Indian by presenting the facts behind the monumental victory. The film is not just a narrative; it’s a profound exploration of the events leading to the realisation of a long-awaited dream.

The cast includes Arun Govil, Govind Namdev, Mukesh Tiwari, Ashok Samarth, Manoj Joshi, KK Raina, Shailendra Srivastav and Dayashankar Pandey.

The film is slated for a theatrical release January 19, 2024.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arun was last seen in ‘OMG 2’, in which he played the character of Principal Atal Nath Maheshwari. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in the lead.

The veteran actor was also seen in sports drama ‘Hukus Bukus‘ starring Darsheel Safary.

