Bhubaneswar: Senior IPS officer Arun Kumar Sarangi took additional charge of Odisha DGP Sunday.

Outgoing DGP Sunil Bansal formally handed over the charge to Sarangi at the police headquarters in Cuttack in presence of senior officers.

Speaking to reporters, Sarangi said Odisha Police has achieved remarkable success, especially in anti-Maoist operations, crime control and investigations.

The DGP said he will focus on quality policing including crime detection, investigation and law and order.

“Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has been very supportive of strengthening the police force and over 5,000 new personnel have been appointed during the Bansal’s term,” he added.

Sarangi, who is the special DG of Police and director of Biju Patnaik State Police Academy (BPSPA), will continue to hold additional charge of DGP until a regular DGP joins, officials said.

PTI