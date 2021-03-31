Bhubaneswar: Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary, Dairy Development and Fisheries Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Tage Taki, visited ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture here, Wednesday

Taki appreciated the research work being carried out in the areas of genetic improvement, species diversification, re-circulatory aquaculture system, aquaponics and plasticulture. He also visited hatcheries, rearing units, feed mill, aquarium and organic fish farming sites. He exhorted scientists to develop transferrable technology packages suited for North East Hill region. He inaugurated an open-air gymnasium in the campus.

The minister is on a three-day visit to Odisha. He is scheduled to attend 34th annual day celebrations of the institute April 1, informs Dr S K Swain, Director, ICAR CIFA, Bhubaneswar. The institute has recently established an aquaculture technology park in Arunachal Pradesh to showcase advanced aquaculture technologies to entrepreneurs and rural youth.