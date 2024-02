Itanagar: In a boost to the ruling BJP in Arunachal Pradesh ahead of polls, two Congress MLAs and as many legislators from the National People’s Party (NPP) joined the ruling BJP Sunday.

The Congress and NPP now have two MLAs each in the 60-member assembly.

Senior Congress MLA and former union minister Ninong Ering (Pasighat West seat) and Wanglin Lowangdong (Borduria-Bogapani constituency) joined the saffron party during a function at its headquarters here.

NPP’s Mutchu Mithi (Roing seat) and Gokar Basar (Basar constituency) also became a part of the BJP at the event, which was attended by Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

With Sunday’s development, the BJP now has 53 MLAs in the House, while three independent MLAs extend outside support to the government.

The Lok Sabha elections and assembly polls will be simultaneously held in the northeastern state later this year.

Later, in a post on X, Khandu said the joining of the MLAs will “further fortify our base in their respective constituencies and Arunachal Pradesh”.

Warmly welcomed Hon Congress MLAs – Shri @ninong_erring Ji & Shri @WanglinLowangdong Ji; and 2 NPP MLAs; Shri @Mutchu4 Ji, former State President, NPP and Shri @GokarBasar Ji – in the @BJP4Arunachal. Their joining of party is a testament to their faith in the principles of good… pic.twitter.com/PvbyPNaNYB — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) February 25, 2024

“Their joining of party is a testament to their faith in the principles of good governance championed by Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji,” he said.

“Together, we look forward to continuing our commitment to the principles of inclusive development and people-centric welfare,” the Chief Minister added.

PTI