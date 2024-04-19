Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju cast their votes on Friday at their native villages as the polling for two Lok Sabha seats and 50 assembly constituencies is underway, officials said.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also exercised his franchise in his village in the Chowkham assembly segment.

Rijiju cast his vote in his village Nafra in the newly created Bichom district, while Khandu exercised his franchise in the Mukto constituency in Tawang district, the officials said.

Khandu and Mein are among the ten BJP candidates who have been elected unopposed to the 60-member assembly.

“Arunachal Pradesh votes today to elect representatives for the eighth State Legislative Assembly and 18th Lok Sabha. I appeal to all eligible voters to exercise their franchise in large numbers.

“Let us overwhelmingly participate in this vibrant festival to enrich democracy. I also call upon the youth and first-time voters to take part in the elections, the chief minister posted on X.

Mein posted his photo on the social media platform after casting his vote and appealed to all voters to exercise their franchise.

“Cast my vote this morning at my home constituency, Chowkham. I appeal to each and every eligible voter to come forward and exercise your adult franchise and participate in the vibrant democratic process to elect your representatives for the 8th State Legislative Assembly and 18th Lok Sabha. I also request all the new voters to take part in the elections,” the deputy chief minister said on the microblogging site.

Incessant rain since morning could not dampen the spirit of the electorates in the northeastern state as queues were seen outside polling stations.

Elections are being held for two Lok Sabha seats and 50 assembly constituencies in the state.

An estimated 8,92,694 voters, including 4,54,256 women, are eligible to exercise their franchise and decide the electoral fate of 133 candidates in the assembly polls and 14 Lok Sabha poll contestants.

In the Arunachal West parliamentary seat, eight candidates, including Union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju and state Congress president Nabam Tuki, are in the fray.

Sitting BJP MP Tapir Gao and state Congress vice president Bosiram Siram are among the six candidates who are contesting from the Arunachal East.

The state election authorities have made elaborate security arrangements to conduct peaceful polling.

Seventy companies of central armed police forces (CAPF), including India Reserve Battalion and state police personnel, have been deployed, state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pawan Kumar Sain said.

Counting of votes for assembly elections will be held June 2, while that of Lok Sabha polls is scheduled June 4.