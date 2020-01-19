New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal released Sunday a ‘guarantee card’ listing 10 promises, including free bus rides for students and deployment of ‘mohalla marshals’ for women’s safety, that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will fulfil if it is re-elected in Delhi.

The card, ‘10 guarantees of Kejriwal’, also promises to continue the scheme for free electricity up to 200 units, free health facilities, to plant two crore saplings, clean Yamuna river and reduce pollution in Delhi over the next five years.

“I am giving 10 guarantees to the people of Delhi. This is not a manifesto. We will launch a comprehensive manifesto in 7-10 days. The manifesto will have more things specifically for students, teachers, among others. This will be for everyone,” Kejriwal told reporters.

“The Opposition is saying that many of our schemes will only last till March 31, so this is our guarantee that these schemes will continue for the next five years. Twenty-four hours electricity will continue and 200 units of free electricity will continue,” asserted Kejriwal.

The ‘guarantee card’ also promises more than 11,000 buses and to increase the length of the Delhi Metro network to over 500 km. Kejriwal released the card by signing it.

PTI