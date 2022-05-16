New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal described Monday the anti-encroachment drive in Delhi as the ‘biggest destruction’ in Independent India. He slammed the BJP and said that neither AAP nor the people of Delhi will ‘tolerate’ 63 lakh people being rendered homeless in the city through the exercise. Arvind Kejriwal also accused the BJP of ‘misusing’ power. He questioned the moral, constitutional and legal authority of the saffron party-ruled civic bodies to launch such a large-scale drive at the fag end of their terms.

“Delhi has not developed as a planned city. More than 80 per cent of Delhi can be called illegal and encroached upon. Does that mean you will destroy 80 per cent of Delhi?” Kejriwal asked.

In a virtual address after holding a meeting with AAP MLAs on the issue, Kejriwal demanded the deferred municipal corporation polls be held immediately to elect new civic bodies that can take a decision on the matter.

“You will make 63 lakh people homeless and spoil their daily lives by bulldozing their houses and shops. It will be the biggest destruction in independent India. Nobody is going to tolerate it,” the AAP national convener said.

“Now when just two days are left before your (BJP-ruled civic bodies) term ends, do you have any moral, legal and constitutional power to take such a big decision? Conduct the elections. Let the new MCD (civic bodies) take decisions after the elections,” Kejriwal added.

Also read: Demolition drive underway at several places in Delhi

Kejriwal also exuded confidence in his party winning the polls. He promised that AAP will solve the problem of illegal construction and encroachments in Delhi after coming at helm of affairs in the city’s municipal corporations and make Delhi ‘better and beautiful’.

If voted to power, he said, the AAP will regularise unauthorised colonies and give people living there ownership rights of their houses and ‘a life of dignity’ to those settled in jhuggis (slums) by building houses for them.

“Those who have done some alterations that affect people or have captured roads that obstruct people’s movement will be given a chance and asked to remove (the unauthorised structures). Many people will do it. We have done this many times,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal accused the BJP of indulging in ‘hooliganism’ and ‘misusing’ power. He asserted his party will continue to oppose the anti-encroachment drive.

“I held a meeting (with the AAP MLAs). I have told them that you have to stand by people. Do not be afraid even if you have to go to the jail,” Kejriwal said.