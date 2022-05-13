New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation (MC) continues to demolish the illegally constructed structures in the national capital Friday.

As per the latest reports, the demolition drive is currently underway at several places of the city, including at Khyala Road in the Vishnu Garden area of the city.

The JCB bulldozers were demolishing the extended area of the shops which was encroaching the pavements or footpaths along the road.

There was adequate police force on the spot even as the residents did not protest against the MC’s action. However, some of the locals expressed their anger against the civic agency.

“We were not served any notice. Had MCD intimated us, we would have ourselves removed the said encroachment,” a local said, while speaking to IANS.

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging the latter to stop the ongoing demolition drive in Delhi. Sisodia claimed that the civic agency’s proposed drive will render over 60 lakh people homeless in Delhi.