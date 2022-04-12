Arya College is a premium educational institute that empowers students pursuing higher education and research in engineering and technology. With three engineering colleges, one pharma and one basic courses college, Arya Group Of Colleges is the only group in North India to have grown to five colleges from one. It offers education in engineering, research and technology and pharmacy with two established campuses at Kukas and Ajmer Road with over 15 academic departments. Established in 2000, this college is backed by Dr Arvind Agarwal, Group Chairman. Being a recipient of awards in India from Bill Clinton, Pranab Mukharjee, Venkaiah Naidu and other reputed individuals, Arya college takes pride in its educational system.

Some of the premium courses offered at Arya College are Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Artificial Intelligence & Data Science, B.Pharma / M.Pharma, and MBA. Apart from offering the best course curriculum, the college is also known to offer the best placements to students across the globe in various fields. Thanks to their alumni network and corporate collaboration. Having made a significant impact on research, academia, startups, entrepreneurship, arts and social activism, the college aims for excellence.

There are on-campus residential facilities for researchers, students, and staff. By offering the best hostel facilities and healthy food, the management ensures that the students are well taken care of. There are five hostels to accommodate the students with a mess in every hostel. The campus also has a guest house for parents and guests. The campus has a café called Arya Café for the students to order their favourite food and spend quality time with friends.

The management at Arya College believes in promoting both physical and mental activities. The indoor and outdoor activities include yoga, running tracks, tennis court, cricket, hockey, football, volleyball, basketball, badminton, table tennis, carom, chess and a fully equipped gym. Along with promoting sports, the management also encourages people to participate in several annual culture fests such as Annual Sports Day, Annual Technical Festivals, Cultural Festivals, and Sports Festivals.

Arya College believes in empowering students through quality education and making them corporate ready even before they finish their course. With a vision to be the best educational institute, Arya College has embarked on its journey.