Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan and daughter Suhana were in attendance to represent their superstar father at the IPL auction Friday which was also Aryan’s first public appearance since his arrest in a drugs case last year.

Several pictures were shared by the official Twitter handle of IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. It showed Aryan and Suhana with the Kolkata Knight Riders team, owned by Shah Rukh. The team’s co-owner Juhi Chawla was also represented by her daughter Jahnavi.

They captioned the image: “A crash course in #IPLAuction strategies from the CEO to our Gen-Next.”

A proud mother Gauri Khan shared Kolkata Knight Riders’ post featuring her children on Instagram Stories and posted two heart emojis.