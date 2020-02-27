Melbourne: Wicket-keeper batswoman Taniya Bhatia said the Indian team have turned better at reading and handling different situations, which was evident during the recent tri-series in Australia.

In the T20 tri-series, played just before the World Cup, India had beaten both England and Australia while chasing huge totals before losing the final to the hosts by 11 runs here.

Continuing the good run, India became Thursday the first team to seal a semifinal spot at the T20 World Cup following a narrow three-run win over New Zealand here.

“In the last 12 to 14 months, we have improved a lot as a unit. We’re in a really positive position. We’ve been playing well ever since the tri-series. I think we’ve got a lot better as a team in working out how to handle and read situations well,” Bhatia said at the post-match press conference.

“The results are in our favour, but we need to keep up the momentum. If we do that, we will do well and hopefully we can win the final,” Bhatia added.

Invited to bat, India posted a below-par 133 for eight in the group A match with Shafali Verma top-scoring with 46 and Bhatia chipping in with 23. They, however, produced a disciplined performance with the ball to restrict New Zealand to 129 for six.

Bhatia is optimistic that the batswoman will definitely come good in the remaining matches of the tournament.

“We’re playing well, it’s just one or two odd games where our batters failed to perform. Shafali is giving us a good start and the rest of us will take up responsibility, I am sure,” she said.

Bhatia also said she is open to bat at any position for the team’s cause. “I can bat well up the order and I know I’m capable of scoring runs there,” informed the gloveswoman.

India will play Sri Lanka in their last Group A game Saturday.

