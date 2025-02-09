Cuttack: As anticipation builds for the second ODI between India and England at Barabati Stadium, the Commissionerate Police have implemented strict security measures. Fans attending the match, which is set to begin at 1:30pm Sunday, must adhere to regulations on prohibited items to ensure safety and smooth crowd management.

Prohibited items at Barabati Stadium

Authorities have listed several items that will not be allowed inside the stadium:

Personal belongings: Water bottles, food items, drinks, binoculars, flags with sticks, radios, and digital cameras

Water bottles, food items, drinks, binoculars, flags with sticks, radios, and digital cameras Intoxicants: Alcohol, cigarettes, gutkha, and pan masala

Alcohol, cigarettes, gutkha, and pan masala Other items: Coins, lighters, matchboxes, knives, and helmets

Spectators are advised to carry only essential items such as mobile phones, valid tickets or passes, and identification documents to avoid delays at entry gates.

Match-Day arrangements and crowd control

With an expected crowd of over 40,000, the Odisha Cricket Association has designated parking areas at key locations, including Baliyatra Ground, Kanika Chhakk, Biju Patnaik Chhak, and Anand Bhawan Ground. Two-wheeler parking is available at Chandi Chhak and Kala Bikash Kendra Ground, while pass holders have reserved spaces near Gate No. 14 and Bamboo Gada.

Facilities for spectators

Food and drinking water will be available for purchase within the stadium’s galleries and pavilions. Special seating has been arranged for differently-abled spectators, and families with infants can bring baby care essentials. While umbrellas are permitted, fans are urged to use them without obstructing others’ views.

With security protocols in place, cricket enthusiasts can look forward to an exciting clash at Barabati Stadium in a safe and well-managed environment.

PNN & Agencies