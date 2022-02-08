Bangalore: As protests for and against the ‘hijab’ intensified in different parts of Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai declared holiday to high schools and colleges in the state for the next three days. While making this announcement Bommai also appealed for peace.

“I appeal to all the students, teachers and management of schools and colleges as well as people of Karnataka to maintain peace and harmony. I have ordered closure of all high schools and colleges for next three days. All concerned are requested to cooperate,” Bommai said in a tweet.

Tension had prevailed Tuesday at some educational institutions in Udupi, Shivamogga, Bagalkote and other parts of the state, during protests for and against hijab, forcing the police and authorities to intervene.

This even as the Karnataka High Court is hearing the petitions filed by five girls studying in a Government Pre-university College in Udupi, questioning hijab restriction in college.

As protests for and against the ‘hijab’ intensified at colleges in different parts of Karnataka, state’s Home Minister Araga Jnanendra appealed for peace Tuesday. However, he also warned the agitators and said no one should give an opportunity to use the police force.

“You (students) are all educated, you have to think about your future. After two years of Covid-19, this year classes have been conducted in a good way. This is the time for you to prepare for your exams that are coming up in a couple of months,” Jnanendra said.

Jnanendra noted that religious forces behind such incidents have to be quelled. He said everyone should think about the country. “We should all stand together as brothers, as the children of this country. Uniform is a sign of equality. Educational institutions are not the place for practicing our religion or to showcase our costumes,” Jnanendra said in a video message.

“Everyone should maintain peace. Don’t give an opportunity to use the police force. I appeal to parents to guide their children and let’s all work towards colleges functioning in a peaceful manner,” the minister added.

Protests erupted Tuesday at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial College in Udupi after a large group of students wearing saffron stoles and headgears raised slogans in the college campus as hijab clad Muslim girls were staging a protest demanding justice, forcing the police and college authorities to intervene.

A minor stone petting incident has been reported near a college in Bagalkote and few students even tried to barge into the campus, whom police dispersed using a mild force.