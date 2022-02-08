Bengaluru: Even as the High Court started hearing the matter, the Hijab row turned violent in Karnataka Tuesday as incidents of stone pelting and lathi-charge were reported in the state at Pre-University Colleges. According to sources, many students were injured in the stone pelting.

The Karnataka Police resorted to lathi charge as incidents of stone pelting were reported during the students’ protest. The police caned the students and protesters to quell the mob from the surrounding areas of the Bapujinagar Government Pre-University College in Shivamogga.

Police stated that stone pelting started after an argument broke out between the hijab wearing students and another group of students who came in saffron shawls. Three students were injured in the stone pelting. Superintendent of Police Lakshmiprasad and other senior police officers rushed to the spot and are monitoring the situation.

Tension prevailed in the Government Pre-University College of Rabakavibanahatti in Bagalkot where two groups pelted stones at each other. As the situation turned violent, the college management declared a holiday for the college.

High drama also prevailed in the Udupi MGM College where two groups of students got into a verbal duel on wearing hijab and saffron shawls. Hundreds of Hindu students came in saffron headgears along with shawls. They were turned out of the college along with the hijab wearing students.

As tension prevailed in the college area, the college management here also declared a holiday for an indefinite period. The police rushed to the spot and are controlling the situation.

The protest also took a serious turn in Mandya PES College as students wearing hijab raised ‘Allah ho Akbar” slogans and the Hindu students raised the slogan of ‘Jai Sriram’. The hijab row also hit IDSG College of Chikkamagalur also.

The students wearing hijab and saffron shawls were stopped at the entrance of Shanteshwar Pre University College of Indi town in Vijayapura district. After being turned out the students gathered in front of the college and raised slogans. Meanwhile, another group emerged with blue shawls supporting wearing of hijab by the Muslim students. This led to chaos and police had to rush and control the situation.