Bhadrak: Scores of women staged a dharna outside the SP office in Bhadrak Wednesday, alleging that police of Gujidarada outpost in Bhadrak had not taken any action on the complaint of a woman belonging to a minority community.

The woman filed the complaint of a murder bid on her and her daughter by her in-laws about 33 days ago. Police did not registered a case.

When police came to know that women would stage a dharna Wednesday, police registered a case against six people Tuesday only.

The angry women sat in a dharna for three hours, demanding immediate arrest of the accused. SP Rajesh Pandit assured the agitating women of action against the accused within a week.

According to reports, Wahida Khatun (28) of Kantabania area married Sheikh Sakir of Kamalpur in 2013 in a court.

In November, 2019, her in-laws tried to kill her and her minor daughter over dowry. As the matter could not be settled in the village, she came back to her parents.

She had filed a complaint at the Gujidarada outpost January 26, 2020, but the police had not registered a case.