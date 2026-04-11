Mumbai: Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle has been admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after she suffered a cardiac arrest Saturday. The 92-year-old singer is currently undergoing treatment in the Emergency Medical Services unit.

Breach Candy Docter Pratit Samdani has shared a statement saying, “Legendary playback icon Asha Bhosale suffered a cardiac arrest on Saturday, April 10 and has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai where she is currently undergoing treatment in the Emergency Medical Services unit.”

One of the most influential singers of her time, Asha Bhosle, sang her first song as a playback for the 1943 Marathi drama “Majha Bal”. Later, she made her Bollywood playback debut, giving her voice to the song “Sawan Aya” in the Hindi film “Chunariya”, which was released in 1948.

She is known for lending her voice to some noteworthy numbers such as “Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko”, “Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani, “Kya Ghazab Karte Ho Ji”, “O Haseena Zulfonwale Jane Jahan”, and “Ye Ladka Hay Allah Kaisa Hai Diwana”, to name just a few.

Along with Hindi, she has sung in around 20 Indian and foreign languages.

Back in 2006, Asha Bhosle herself disclosed that she has almost 12,000 songs to her credit.

During her tenure as a singer spanning several decades, Asha Bhosle has worked with many acclaimed music composers such as Shankar-Jaikishan, Sachin Dev Burman, RD Burman, OP Nayyar, Ilaiyaraaja, Bappi Lahiri, and AR Rahman.

She has received numerous awards throughout her career for many of her noteworthy songs.

The singer was given the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award back in 2000, followed by a Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

Additionally, she has been honoured with 7 Filmfare Awards, mostly for ‘Best Female Playback Singer’, along with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Apart from singing, Asha Bhosle also tried her hand at acting. Back in 2013, she was seen in the Marathi film “Mai”.

Moreover, she is also known to hold a special love for cooking.

IANS