New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday condoled the death of legendary singer Asha Bhosle and said her songs will forever resonate in people’s lives.

In his message on X, Modi also said that Bhosle’s extraordinary musical journey, spanning decades, enriched Indian cultural heritage and touched countless hearts across the world.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Asha Bhosle ji, one of the most iconic and versatile voices India has ever known,” he said.



The prime minister said that, be it her soulful melodies or vibrant compositions, Bhosle’s voice carried timeless brilliance.

“I will forever cherish the memories of my conversations with her. My condolences to her family, fans and music lovers. She will continue to inspire generations and her songs will forever resonate in people’s lives,” Modi said.

Bhosle, 92, died in Mumbai Sunday, a day after she was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital due to chest infection and exhaustion.