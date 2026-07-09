Paralakhemundi: An Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) in Gajapati district has alleged that she was socially boycotted, penalised and threatened by members of her community for visiting a family of another faith while performing official duties.

Sunandini Misal of Jirang village in Rayagada block alleged that she visited a Christian family’s home June 12 as part of her responsibilities to deliver government health services and welfare schemes.

During the visit, she provided health advice, distributed oral rehydration solution (ORS) packets and collected data, as part of a government survey.

According to her complaint, some members of her community subsequently imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on her, declared her socially boycotted and allegedly threatened her for interacting with the family.

She further alleged that community members had warned that anyone maintaining contact with families of other faiths living in the Christian locality would face similar action.

Misal said she was carrying out her official duties as an ASHA worker and has sought protection and justice from the administration.

She has submitted complaints to the Chief District Medical Officer, Jirang police and Gajapati Superintendent of Police Prahlad Sahai Meena.

The SP said an inquiry has been ordered and the Sub-Divisional Police Officer has been directed to investigate the allegations.