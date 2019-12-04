Mumbai: Hindi film actress Asha Parekh was very popular in the 1970s.

She was such a huge star that every producer, director and popular star of that era wanted to work with her.

She was the heartbeat of millions of fans across India. But the actress had everything except love.

However, it is not that she did not fall in love with anyone. Asha was in love with Aamir Khan’s uncle and famous director and screenwriter Nasir Hussain. In an interview to a magazine, Asha spoke openly about her love life.

Asha said she was madly in love with the already married Nasir Hussain and wanted to tie the knot with him but could not for the sake of his family.

“I could never consider breaking up his family and traumatising his children. It was far simpler and satisfying to be on my own. It was better that I lived alone. However, it is not that I did not want to get married. My mother saw many boys for me, but they were not of my type. There was a time when my mother stopped dreaming of my marriage because whenever she showed my horoscope they would say that my marriage would not be successful,” Asha said.

Recalling one such incident, Parekh informed the magazine, when she was about to marry a professor living in America. However, the professor tried to end the relationship with her by saying that he already had a girlfriend.

Asha later thought of giving this relationship another chance and sent gifts and calls on that professor’s birthday. According to Asha, on receiving the call, the professor started talking to her in Gujarati which she found a bit strange as both of them usually spoke in English. According to Asha, at the same time she came to know that the professor was in bed with his girlfriend while talking to her. Asha was deeply hurt by this. But she recovered from it over time.

After this incident Asha never thought about marriage again. Perhaps that is why she is single at the age of 77. But she has no qualms about anything and is living her life comfortably.