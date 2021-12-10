New Delhi: Family members of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat have planned to take his ashes Saturday to Haridwar after completion of cremation rituals here, his daughter said Friday. General Bipin Rawat was laid to rest at the Brar Square Crematorium at Delhi Cantonment. His mortal remains were taken to in a solemn procession from his official residence at 3, Kamraj Marg, on a ceremonial gun carriage, which was bedecked with flowers.

“After the cremation today at Delhi Cantonment’s crematorium, we will be taking his ‘asthi’ (ashes) to Haridwar tomorrow (Saturday),” General Rawat’s younger daughter Tarini, informed.

General Rawat, 63, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other defence personnel were killed when a Mi17V5 helicopter carrying them crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, Wednesday.

Tarini, along with her elder sister Kritika performed traditional rituals Friday afternoon at their home, before the mortal remains of their parents – General Rawat and Madhulika Rawat – were moved to carriages for taking them to the crematorium.

The sisters, stood in sombre silence next to the mortal remains of their father and mother. A large number of visitors, including dignitaries, continued to stream in at the official bungalow of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), since morning.

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, former Defence Minister AK Antony, a number of Union ministers and senior leaders of political parties, religious gurus, seers and several lawmakers paid their last respects to India’s first Chief of Defence Staff and his wife.

Jaipur-based Vijay Rawat, 60, younger brother of General Rawat, and a former Army officer, said, “I had spoken to him before he went to Tamil Nadu to attend the function at Wellington. Had never thought, fate would take him away from us.”

Vijay added, “We will be taking his ashes, after cremation, to Haridwar tomorrow. We family members will be going to the holy town to immerse his ‘asthi’ (ashes) into the Ganga river.”