New Delhi: Pat Cummins is set to be included in Australia’s squad for the second Ashes Test, providing another significant boost following their victory in Perth.

Reports earlier indicated that it has not yet been confirmed if the team’s captain will play in the game at the Gabba starting December 4. However, The West Australian confirmed that Cummins will be named in the squad that will be announced Friday.

No further players are anticipated to join Australia’s squad, leaving the team’s top-order uncertain following Usman Khawaja’s back problems and Travis Head’s impressive fourth-innings century in the first Test.

Initially, there were concerns that Cummins might miss the entire blockbuster series due to a bone stress flare-up in his back revealed in September. However, he has since been able to complete bowling sessions at full intensity, including high-intensity sessions at Perth before and after the Ashes opener.

Thursday, Brendan Dodgett expressed uncertainty about his participation in the second Test, with Cummins recovering well and on schedule. However, he stated that he was mentally prepared to rise up to the occasion if needed in case Cummins was to miss out.

“Pat is looking pretty good in the nets now, so we will see where that lands. I am going to control what I can control, keep ticking the legs over and keep bowling and trying to improve in every session and game. If I get called on in that second Test, I feel like I am ready to go again,” Doggett was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Asked if he had heard anything from the selectors regarding the second Test, Doggett added, “We are soaking in the win and letting everyone get back to their families. We arrive in Brisbane Sunday, so I assume conversations will start there about what the line-up looks like for the second Test.”

