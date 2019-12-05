Jeypore: In yet another shocker, a Class VII girl of Phampuni Upgraded Upper Primary Sevashram School under this block in Koraput district was found three-month pregnant during a medical examination, a report said.

After reports surfaced, project administrator of integrated tribal development agency (ITDA) Gopinath Sarka, district child protection officer Rajashree Das and district child welfare committee chairperson Gayatri Devi rushed to the spot and interacted with the victim. The matter came to light during a health check-up which the minor had undergone three days ago.

According to sources, the girl stopped taking sanitary pads for the last three months following which the school authorities on suspicion took her to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) for a medical examination. After conducting the medical check-up, doctors informed the school officials about her pregnancy. Reportedly, the matter has been taken into consideration and a probe launched.

Headmistress Sukanti Rath said the girl became pregnant when she had gone to her home on a holiday. The school authorities failed to detect the matter as there was no ANM in the residential school. The girl hailing from a tribal community had a history of irregular periods and had stopped taking sanitary pads for the last three months. The headmistress discussed with the girl about her pregnancy but she did not open up.

DCPO Rajashree Das said further medical examination on the girl will be conducted and stringent action will be taken whosever is found responsible. DCWO chairperson Gayatri Devi said action will be taken as per law. The school with 296 students on its rolls has facilities for students from Class-I to Class-VII. Among the students, 177 stay in the hostel out of which 40 are boys and the rest are girls.