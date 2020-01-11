Dhenkanal: The state government Saturday suspended Dhenkanal’s Kankadahad police station assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jaswant Prusti for alleged negligence in duty and custodial torture.

According to a source, a woman identified as Babita Kabi had gone to her neighbour’s house December 13, 2019 in order to solve a dispute between the couple living next door. She was allegedly attacked by the husband of her neighbour there following which Babita’s husband Jayram lodged a written complaint with the cops.

ASI Prusti, however, did not file a case or act on the complaint.

After waiting in vain for three weeks, Jayram along with Gyanaranjan and another man from his village went to the police station to check on the development.

One being questioned over the delay, agitated cops allegedly made Gyanaranjan strip and also roughed him up. The family subsequently knocked on the doors of Dhenkanal SP December 9. Acting on the allegation, SP Anupama James suspended Jaswant Prusty.

The SP has also served a show-cause notice on IIC Pramod Kumar Lenka and has instructed him to present a report mentioning about the details of the issue following a proper investigation.

