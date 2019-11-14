Binjharpur: Vigilance sleuths Thursday caught an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (ASI) red-handed for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000.

The ASI has been identified as Judistir Mallick.

According to vigilance officials, ASI Judistir Mallick of Binjharpur Police Station demanded Rs 10,000 from Baidhar Mallick to make the charge-sheet a lighter one of case no. 37/19.

Meanwhile, Baidhar narrated his ordeals before the vigilance sleuths. Following the complaint from Baidhar, the anti-corruption officials laid a trap and caught the ASI red-handed while he was accepting the bribe at his resident.

Notably, Vigilance sleuths September 20 caught an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (ASI) red-handed for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000.

ASI Goutam Das of Keonjhar Sadar Police Station demanded Rs 2,000 from Hrudananda Nayak to release the latter’s vehicle which was seized for some unknown reasons.

Following the complaint from Hrudananda, the anti-corruption sleuths laid a trap and caught the ASI red-handed while he was accepting the bribe near Town police station.

PNN