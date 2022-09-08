Dubai: Virat Kohli smashed his first hundred since November 2019 as India posted an imposing 212 for two against Afghanistan in an inconsequential Asia Cup Super 4 match here Thursday.

Opening the innings after being put into bat, Rahul scored 62 off 41 balls, while Kohli remained unbeaten on 122 off just 61 balls.

The duo shared a 119 runs for the opening wicket to lay the foundation for the total.

Brief Scores:

India: 212 for 2 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 122 not out, KL Rahul 62; Fareed Ahmed 2/57).

PTI