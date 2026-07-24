Guwahati: Floodwaters continued to affect large parts of Assam, with 11 districts remaining inundated and more than 7.21 lakh people impacted, while the death toll in the current wave of floods stood at six, officials said Friday.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the flood-hit districts are Golaghat, Hojai, Kamrup, Charaideo, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Nagaon, Kamrup (Metro), Karbi Anglong and Tinsukia.

A total of 37 revenue circles and 883 villages have been affected, while floodwaters have submerged 25,375.44 hectares of crop area, causing extensive agricultural losses.

Officials said Sivasagar remains the worst-hit district, accounting for 3,75,682 affected people, followed by Charaideo with 1,86,351 and Jorhat with 1,15,764 people affected.

The ASDMA said six flood-related deaths have been reported so far, including four in Sivasagar and two in Charaideo.

No missing persons were reported in the latest flood bulletin.

Apart from the rural flood situation, urban flooding has also affected Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan and Dibrugarh districts.

Officials said five revenue circles and 17 localities or wards were affected, impacting 592 people.

Urban inundation has disrupted normal life in several low-lying areas.

Authorities have opened relief facilities across the affected districts, with 103 relief camps and 255 relief distribution centres currently operational.

More than 24,000 people are staying in relief camps, while over 2.39 lakh people have received assistance through relief distribution centres.

Rescue operations involving the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Army, Fire and Emergency Services, district authorities and local volunteers continued in the worst-hit districts.

Officials said 4,455 people have been evacuated by boats during the ongoing rescue efforts.

Meanwhile, the Central Water Commission reported that several rivers, including the Burhidihing, Disang, Dikhow, Dhansiri (South) and Kushiyara, were flowing above the danger level, keeping authorities on high alert across the affected regions.