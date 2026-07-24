New Delhi: A delegation of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is set to meet Union government ministers Friday after the Centre agreed to hold discussions at a neutral venue amid the party’s ongoing protest over the NEET paper leak issue.

The CJP, which has been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar demanding accountability over alleged examination irregularities, said the government accepted its request for talks outside government offices. The meeting is scheduled to take place at the Constitution Club of India.

Confirming the development, CJP member Sourav Das said, “Tomorrow, a discussion has been called for; we are very happy that the government has agreed to our request that it be at a neutral venue. The Constitution Club of India has been chosen.”

The party has been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, holding him responsible for the handling of the NEET paper leak controversy. Along with seeking the minister’s resignation, the CJP has called for a comprehensive overhaul of the country’s education and examination system to prevent future irregularities.

The proposed talks come a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre is preparing to introduce comprehensive legislation providing for stricter provisions and harsher punishments in cases involving examination paper leaks.

In a video message posted on his official X account, the Prime Minister said, “More strict actions against paper leaks to come in tomorrow’s Cabinet!” The proposed Bill is expected to be discussed at the Union Cabinet meeting Friday before being introduced in Parliament during the ongoing session next week.

Addressing concerns raised by students and parents, PM Modi said the government recognises the anxiety caused by examination leaks.

“I am aware that paper leaks cause immense distress to students and their parents,” the Prime Minister said, adding that the Union government had taken several measures over the past two-and-a-half months that led to the arrest and imprisonment of those responsible for the irregularities.

Highlighting the government’s efforts to ensure examinations were conducted smoothly despite the controversy, PM Modi said all available resources had been mobilised to conduct exams for nearly 22 lakh students without further delay.

“The results were declared just five days ago July 19, and we are receiving news of the joy felt by successful students across the country,” he said.

The Prime Minister also stressed that the government remains committed to protecting the future of students and ensuring the integrity of public examinations, indicating that further reforms are on the way.

Despite the Centre’s announcement of a tougher legal framework, the CJP has maintained that legislative changes alone are insufficient. The party has reiterated that the “strictest action” the government could take against examination irregularities would be the removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, a demand it is expected to raise during Friday’s meeting with government representatives.