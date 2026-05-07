Guwahati: Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia Thursday said the swearing-in ceremony of the BJP-led NDA government in Assam will be held May 12 at Khanapara in Guwahati in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several senior NDA leaders.

Addressing reporters, Saikia said the oath-taking ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11 am at the Veterinary College Playground in Khanapara and is expected to witness the participation of more than one lakh people.

He said there is massive public enthusiasm across Guwahati and other parts of Assam regarding the formation of the new NDA government.

“People are eagerly waiting for the swearing-in ceremony. A large number of supporters and citizens are expected to gather at Khanapara to witness the historic occasion,” Saikia said.

According to him, Prime Minister Modi is likely to arrive at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati at around 10.15 am May 12 and will then proceed to the Narengi helipad before reaching the venue at Khanapara.

Saikia further stated that apart from the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister, former BJP national president J.P. Nadda, several Union ministers, chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from NDA-ruled states, along with senior party leaders from across the country, are expected to attend the programme.

He said preparations for the event are being closely monitored by the party and the state government.

Several ministers, senior BJP functionaries and organisational leaders have been assigned responsibilities to oversee arrangements and maintain discipline during the programme.

Meanwhile, Saikia also informed that meetings of the BJP Legislature Party and the NDA Legislature Party will be held May 10. The meetings, to be attended by J.P. Nadda and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, are expected to formally elect the new leader of the legislature party before the formation of the government.