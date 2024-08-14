Guwahati: The Silchar Medical College and Hospital in Assam Wednesday cancelled its advisory to women doctors and other staffers asking them to avoid going alone to isolated places at night.

SMCH’s Principal cum Chief Superintendent Dr Bhaskar Gupta had issued the advisory, following the recent rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

“The advisory issued earlier stands cancelled and a new advisory will be issued soon in this regard,” Gupta said.

The advisory was cancelled following protests from students who demanded enhanced security measures in the hospital.

PTI