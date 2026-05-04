Guwahati: Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi retained the Sibsaar assembly constituency for the second consecutive term, defeating the BJP’s Kushal Dowari by 17272 votes.

Gogoi, who was trailing in the initial stages of counting, polled 86,521 votes while Dowari secured 69,249 votes, according to the Election Commission.

The Raijor Dal leader had represented the constituency as an independent in the outgoing assembly.

He had won the 2021 assembly polls from jail, after he was booked for sedition during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in December 2019.