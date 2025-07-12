Aizawl: Assam Rifles personnel seized a huge consignment of Meth tablets worth Rs 112.40 crore from Mizoram Champhai district near the Myanmar border, a statement issued by the paramilitary force said Saturday.

During an area domination patrol Assam Rifles personnel observed two individuals carrying rucksacks at Zokhawthar village near the Myanmar border Friday, it said.

On inspection of the rucksacks, the Assam Rifles personnel recovered 3.33 lakh tablets of Methamphetamine, it said.

The two individuals jumped into the Tiau river, which flows along the Indo-Myanmar border, and escaped to Myanmar, it said.

The statement said that the seized Meth tablets worth Rs 112.40 crore were believed to be distributed in Champhai town.

Methamphetamines are stimulants, a type of drug that lets people stay awake and do continuous activity with less need for sleep.

The seized consignment was handed over to Mizoram Police in Zokhawthar for further investigation and legal proceedings, the statement added.

PTI