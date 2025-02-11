Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam Tuesday and discussed the state’s potential to become a major hub for global investments.

Taking to X, CM Sarma wrote, “It was a great honour to meet the President of Singapore, H.E @Tharman_S, today. Our discussions covered ongoing collaborative projects, with a special emphasis on Assam’s role as a key pillar in the India-Singapore Comprehensive Partnership. I also shared the fond memories we hold of His Excellency’s visit to Assam in 2022.”

“We deeply appreciate Singapore’s partnership in #AdvantageAssam2 and look forward to strengthening our collaboration in emerging sectors such as semiconductors, green energy, and advanced technology,” he added.

The Assam CM who has been on a two-day visit to Singapore, also held meeting with leaders from the semiconductor industry in Singapore.

CM Sarma has insisted the industry players from Singapore become partners in the upcoming semiconductor manufacturing plant in the Jagiroad locality in the Morigaon district in Assam.

He wrote in X, “Began my day in Singapore by engaging in a productive discussion with leaders from the semiconductor industry. Semiconductor is an important facet of India-Singapore cooperation and I have invited them to partner with us at Assam’s upcoming #ElectronicCity in Jagiroad.”

Meanwhile, CM Sarma also took note of Singapore’s town planning expertise.

He mentioned, “Today in Singapore, I reviewed Surbana Jurong’s existing projects in Assam along with Mr Low Cher Ek and his team. We seek to leverage Singapore’s town planning expertise to build Assam’s future cities and industrial parks and enhance the #EaseofLiving of our people.”

The Chief Minister went to South Korea and Japan and had a series of meetings with the investors. He has invited them to attend the Advantage Assam summit.

CM Sarma also said that this summit is set to bring more investments to the state.

He mentioned that more government jobs and entrepreneurship support will be provided to the people of the state.

Notably, a big investor summit ‘Advantage Assam 2.0’ is set to be hosted in Guwahati February 25 and 26.

IANS