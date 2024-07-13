Bhubaneswar: The alleged assault on an Assistant Section Officer (ASO) by Odisha Governor Raghubar Das’ son sparked a political storm here Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Baikuntha Pradhan, a Raj Bhavan employee in Puri.

The victim’s wife Sayoji Pradhan Friday alleged that her husband was beaten up by the Odisha governor’s son and five others on the night of July 7.

Speaking to the media, she alleged that her husband was roughed up because he did not send a luxury vehicle to pick up the governor’s son Lalit Kumar.

“Lalit Kumar also threatened to kill my husband. All our family members are scared over the incident. I demand justice for my husband,” Sayoji said.

Afterwards, Sayoji lodged an FIR at Puri Sea Beach police station. However, there is no official confirmation either from the Raj Bhavan or police regarding the incident. She demanded legal action on the alleged attack on her husband.

The opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) took on the government, with senior leader and MLA Pratap Deb criticising the lack of police action despite her filing the FIR. He urged Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who oversees the Home and General Administration departments, to ensure justice.

Odisha Yuva and Chhatra Congress Saturday staged a protest in front of the Raj Bhavan in Bhubaneswar demanding action against the accused. A source said that police detained some protesters during the demonstration.

Senior Congress leader Tara Prasad Bahinipati called for the arrest of Lalit Kumar, stating, “A case should be registered against the Governor’s son and he should be arrested for assaulting a government employee. Odisha Yuva and Chhatra Congress will hit the streets over the incident.”

In response to the assault allegations, BJP spokesperson Dilip Mallick stated, “The matter will be investigated and the law will take its own course”.

As of now, no comments have been obtained from the Governor’s son or police officials regarding the allegations.

PNN