New Delhi: Dates for Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Punjab, and Uttarakhand were announced Saturday afternoon. Polling will be held over seven phases starting in UP on February 10, with counting of votes scheduled for March 10.

Uttar Pradesh will vote in each of the seven phases – on February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3, and March 7.

Punjab, Goa, and Uttarakhand will vote February 14.

Manipur will vote in two phases February 27 and March 3.

A total of 690 Assembly constituencies will vote over the next two months, with the maximum in UP (403 seats) followed by Punjab (117), Uttarakhand (70), Manipur (60) and Goa (40).

The holding of timely election is the “essence of maintaining democratic governance,” Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said, as the top poll body defended its decision to go ahead with elections despite a frightening surge of COVID-19 cases in the third wave.