Chennai: AIADMK is leading in 16 constituencies, TVK in 15 and DMK in 8, according to the Election Commission, while television reports suggested an advantage for actor-politician Vijay’s TVK.

AIADMK was leading in Veppanahalli, Harur, Cheyyar, Dharapuram, Perundurai, Coonoor, Kavundampalayam, Pollachi, Manapparai, Ariyalur, Panruti, Cuddalore, Tenkasi and Alangulam.

TVK was leading in Madhavaram, Thiruvottiyur, Egmore, KV Kuppam, Modakkurichi, Kangayam, Kinathukadavu, Tirhuchirappalli West and East, Thanjavur, Thoothukudi, Srivaikumtan and Radhapuram.

DMK was leading in Vellore, Manachanallur, Perambalur, Kunnam, Thiruvarur, Madurai East, Tiruchendur and Vasudevanallur.

Congress and and PMK were leading in 2 seats and 1 constituency respectively.

Across Tamil Nadu, Dravidian majors DMK and AIADMK were closely following the fledgling TVK in several segments, according to TV reports.

PTI