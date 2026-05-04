Guwahati: The ruling NDA was leading in 87 seats in Assam while the Congress was ahead in 21 constituencies, according to the Election Commission.

The EC has released trends for 114 of the 126 constituencies in the state, with the BJP leading in 71 while its alliance partners, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF) ahead in seven and nine seats, respectively.

The Congress was leading in 21 seats, while its ally, the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and Raijor Dal in one seat each, according to the EC.

The AIUDF was also leading in two seats, the CPI(M) and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha in one constituency each.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was leading in Jalukbari constituency while state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi was trailing behind his BJP rival Hitendranath Goswami in Jorhat.

AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi was also ahead in Khowang, while Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi was leading in Sibsagar which he represented as an Independent in the outgoing assembly.

NDA’s alliance partner AGP’s president Atul Bora and working president Keshab Mahanta, both ministers in Sarma’s cabinet, were leading in Bokakhat and Kaliabor, respectively.

Former senior Congress leaders Pradyut Bordoloi and Bhupen Borah, who joined the BJP ahead of the polls, were leading in Dispur and Bihpuria constituencies, respectively.

Ministers Ranoj Pegu, Pijush Hazarika, Ashok Singhal, Prashanta Phukan and Bimal Borah have also established leads in their respective constituencies of Dhemaji, Jagiroad, Dhekiajuli, Dibrugarh and Tingkhong.

NDA alliance partner — the Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF) — was also leading in three constituencies.

The counting of votes began at 8 am, with postal ballots being taken up first.

Trends for other parties were yet to come in.

Counting is being held at 40 centres across all 35 districts, with most districts having a single centre covering all constituencies.

However, in Nagaon district, counting is being conducted at three separate centres, while Kokrajhar, Tinsukia and Jorhat have two centres each.

Polling in all 126 assembly constituencies in the state was held in a single phase on April 9 with a record 85.96 per cent of the 2.5 crore voters having exercised their franchise.

PTI