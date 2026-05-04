Kolkata: The ruling Trinamool Congress and the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were in a neck-and-neck battle in West Bengal with the latter slightly ahead after the first two hours of counting of votes.

As of 10 a.m., the trends for 176 of 293 Assembly constituencies in the state were available.

The BJP’s initial lead was in 90 seats, followed by the Trinamool Congress at 82. Congress and CPI-M candidates were leading in two seats each.

The two assembly constituencies where the Congress candidates are leading are Malatipur and Mothabarii, both in the minority-dominated Malda district. Former Congress Lok Sabha member and also former Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member, Mausam Benazir Noor, who returned to Congress before the Assembly polls, is leading from Malatipur assembly constituency in Malda district.

The CPI-M candidates are leading from the Jalangi and Domkal assembly constituencies, both in minority-dominated Murshidabad.

The prominent BJP leaders who are leading now are the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram assembly constituency in East Midnapore district, former national Vice President and state President Dilip Ghosh in Kharagpur (Sadar) assembly constituency in West Midnapore district, fashion designer-turned-politician Agnimitra Paul from Asansol (Dakshin) in West Burdwan district and journalist-turned-politician, Swapan Dasgupta, among others.

As per the latest trends available, some of the current members in the Mamata Banerjee cabinet, like the state Women & Child development and Social Welfare Minister, Dr Sashi Panja from Shyampukur constituency, were trailing through marginally.

Till 10 a.m., the trend was not available for the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency in South Kolkata, where the high-profile contest, this time, is between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Adhikari.

In terms of rounds based on the constituency-wise number of voters, there will be a minimum of ten rounds and a maximum of 26 rounds.

IANS